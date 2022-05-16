Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Franco dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips rf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Detroit
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
DP_Detroit 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Choi (5), Phillips (1). HR_Schoop (3), H.Castro (1), Phillips (3). SF_Franco (2).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Faedo
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Chafin H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lange H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer W,2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Soto S,6-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Beeks
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge L,3-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Kluber 2 (Báez,Grossman). WP_Fulmer, Kluber.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:43. A_11,532 (25,000).
