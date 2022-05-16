Trending:
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 9:39 pm
Detroit

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Detroit Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 31 2 7 2
Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 2 0 0 0
W.Castro lf 4 0 2 0 Franco dh 3 0 0 1
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Paredes ph 1 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 2 Bruján 2b 4 0 1 0
H.Castro 1b 4 1 1 1 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 Ramirez ph 1 0 1 0
Hill cf 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0
Walls ss 3 0 0 0
Phillips rf 3 2 3 1
Detroit 000 200 001 3
Tampa Bay 000 001 010 2

DP_Detroit 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Choi (5), Phillips (1). HR_Schoop (3), H.Castro (1), Phillips (3). SF_Franco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Faedo 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 4
Chafin H,4 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Lange H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer W,2-2 1 1 1 1 1 1
Soto S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Kluber 6 4 2 2 0 8
Beeks 2 1 0 0 0 1
Kittredge L,3-1 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Kluber 2 (Báez,Grossman). WP_Fulmer, Kluber.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:43. A_11,532 (25,000).

Top Stories