Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
3
6
3
0
9
Grossman rf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.204
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|2
|6
|
|Díaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Franco dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Paredes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|b-Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Phillips rf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|Detroit
|000
|200
|001_3
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|010_2
|7
|0
a-popped out for Choi in the 9th. b-singled for Kiermaier in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Choi (5), Phillips (1). HR_Schoop (3), off Kluber; H.Castro (1), off Kittredge; Phillips (3), off Faedo. RBIs_Schoop 2 (8), H.Castro (6), Phillips (7), Franco (16). CS_Bruján (2). SF_Franco.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Báez, Candelario 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Arozarena). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Zunino.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|83
|2.87
|Chafin, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.35
|Lange, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.03
|Fulmer, W, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.14
|Soto, S, 6-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.18
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|90
|4.29
|Beeks
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|1.72
|Kittredge, L, 3-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Lange 1-0. HBP_Kluber 2 (Báez,Grossman). WP_Fulmer, Kluber.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:43. A_11,532 (25,000).
