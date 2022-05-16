Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 0 9 Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .204 W.Castro lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .353 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .296 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .202 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .162 H.Castro 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .306 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Hill cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 7 2 2 6 Díaz 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .260 Franco dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .279 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266 a-Paredes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Bruján 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .174 b-Ramirez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .145 Walls ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174 Phillips rf 3 2 3 1 0 0 .185

Detroit 000 200 001_3 6 0 Tampa Bay 000 001 010_2 7 0

a-popped out for Choi in the 9th. b-singled for Kiermaier in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Choi (5), Phillips (1). HR_Schoop (3), off Kluber; H.Castro (1), off Kittredge; Phillips (3), off Faedo. RBIs_Schoop 2 (8), H.Castro (6), Phillips (7), Franco (16). CS_Bruján (2). SF_Franco.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Báez, Candelario 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Arozarena). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Zunino.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, H.Castro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Faedo 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 4 83 2.87 Chafin, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.35 Lange, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.03 Fulmer, W, 2-2 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 3.14 Soto, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.18

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber 6 4 2 2 0 8 90 4.29 Beeks 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 1.72 Kittredge, L, 3-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Lange 1-0. HBP_Kluber 2 (Báez,Grossman). WP_Fulmer, Kluber.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:43. A_11,532 (25,000).

