Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Grossman rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Castro lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Urías ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Bannon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Owings lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Detroit
|001
|003
|00x
|—
|4
E_Candelario (3). DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 14, Detroit 4. 2B_Cabrera (5), W.Castro (3). HR_Mancini (2), Santander (4), Cabrera (2). SB_Mateo (10), Mullins (6).
|Baltimore
|Lyles L,2-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Allen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|Rodriguez W,1-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Chafin H,2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Lange H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soto H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vest S,1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Soto 2 (Mateo,Mancini).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:10. A_23,941 (41,083).
