Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 10:35 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 29 4 6 4
Mullins cf 5 0 2 0 Grossman rf 2 0 0 0
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 Báez ss 4 1 0 0
Mancini dh 3 1 1 1 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 2
Santander rf 5 1 1 1 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0
Nevin 1b 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 W.Castro lf 3 1 1 1
Urías ph 1 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 2 1
Bannon 3b 5 0 1 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 Hill cf 3 0 0 0
Owings lf 2 0 1 0
Baltimore 000 000 020 2
Detroit 001 003 00x 4

E_Candelario (3). DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 14, Detroit 4. 2B_Cabrera (5), W.Castro (3). HR_Mancini (2), Santander (4), Cabrera (2). SB_Mateo (10), Mullins (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Lyles L,2-3 5 2-3 6 4 4 3 6
Allen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes 2 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Rodriguez W,1-2 6 2-3 5 0 0 4 3
Chafin H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes 0 2 2 2 1 0
Lange H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Soto H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Vest S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Soto 2 (Mateo,Mancini).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:10. A_23,941 (41,083).

Top Stories