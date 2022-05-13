Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 10:35 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 7 8
Mullins cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .269
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Mancini dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .287
Santander rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .241
Nevin 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .147
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .195
a-Urías ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Bannon 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .141
Owings lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .161
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 6 4 3 8
Grossman rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .216
Báez ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .213
Cabrera dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .276
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .205
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .150
W.Castro lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .326
Torkelson 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .163
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Hill cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Baltimore 000 000 020_2 8 0
Detroit 001 003 00x_4 6 1

a-struck out for Odor in the 9th.

E_Candelario (3). LOB_Baltimore 14, Detroit 4. 2B_Cabrera (5), W.Castro (3). HR_Mancini (2), off Barnes; Santander (4), off Barnes; Cabrera (2), off Lyles. RBIs_Mancini (12), Santander (14), Cabrera 2 (12), W.Castro (2), Torkelson (9). SB_Mateo (10), Mullins (6).

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 9 (Mateo 2, Nevin 2, Bannon 2, Mullins 3); Detroit 2 (Barnhart, Candelario). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 12; Detroit 1 for 3.

GIDP_Santander, Mullins, Báez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Odor, Nevin); Detroit 2 (Báez, Torkelson; Candelario, Schoop, Torkelson).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 2-3 5 2-3 6 4 4 3 6 91 4.38
Allen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.91
Reyes 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 0.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 1-2 6 2-3 5 0 0 4 3 104 3.72
Chafin, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.00
Barnes 0 2 2 2 1 0 8 2.25
Lange, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.13
Soto, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.86
Vest, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.17

Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Allen 1-0, Chafin 2-0, Lange 1-0, Vest 3-0. HBP_Soto 2 (Mateo,Mancini).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:10. A_23,941 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories