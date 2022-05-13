Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|7
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.147
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|a-Urías ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Bannon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.141
|Owings lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.161
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|3
|8
|
|Grossman rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.216
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|W.Castro lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.163
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020_2
|8
|0
|Detroit
|001
|003
|00x_4
|6
|1
a-struck out for Odor in the 9th.
E_Candelario (3). LOB_Baltimore 14, Detroit 4. 2B_Cabrera (5), W.Castro (3). HR_Mancini (2), off Barnes; Santander (4), off Barnes; Cabrera (2), off Lyles. RBIs_Mancini (12), Santander (14), Cabrera 2 (12), W.Castro (2), Torkelson (9). SB_Mateo (10), Mullins (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 9 (Mateo 2, Nevin 2, Bannon 2, Mullins 3); Detroit 2 (Barnhart, Candelario). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 12; Detroit 1 for 3.
GIDP_Santander, Mullins, Báez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Odor, Nevin); Detroit 2 (Báez, Torkelson; Candelario, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 2-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|6
|91
|4.38
|Allen
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.91
|Reyes
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 1-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|104
|3.72
|Chafin, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.00
|Barnes
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2.25
|Lange, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.13
|Soto, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.86
|Vest, S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.17
Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Allen 1-0, Chafin 2-0, Lange 1-0, Vest 3-0. HBP_Soto 2 (Mateo,Mancini).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:10. A_23,941 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.