Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Cleveland
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
3
8
3
Totals
33
4
9
4
Straw cf
4
1
1
0
Grossman lf
4
2
2
0
Rosario ss
3
1
1
0
Schoop...
E_Torkelson (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 10. 2B_Maile (5), Gonzalez (1), Grossman (6), Schoop (7). SF_Schoop (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pilkington
|3
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|De Los Santos
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Stephan L,2-2
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Foley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto W,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Morgan (Báez). WP_Stephan.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:52. A_12,764 (41,083).
