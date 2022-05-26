Trending:
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 10:18 pm
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 33 4 9 4
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 Grossman lf 4 2 2 0
Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 1
Ramírez dh 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 3 2
Miller 2b 4 0 1 2 Báez ss 3 0 1 1
Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0
Clement 3b 4 0 0 0 Cameron rf 4 0 1 0
Mercado lf 4 1 1 0 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0
Maile c 3 0 1 1 Hill cf 4 1 1 0
Cleveland 003 000 000 3
Detroit 120 000 001 4

E_Torkelson (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 10. 2B_Maile (5), Gonzalez (1), Grossman (6), Schoop (7). SF_Schoop (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Pilkington 3 1-3 7 3 3 4 4
De Los Santos 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Morgan 3 0 0 0 0 3
Stephan L,2-2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Detroit
Skubal 7 5 3 3 1 5
Foley 1 2 0 0 0 0
Soto W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Morgan (Báez). WP_Stephan.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:52. A_12,764 (41,083).

