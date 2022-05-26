Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
8
3
1
6
Straw cf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.240
Rosario ss
3
1
1
0
1
0
.238
Ramírez dh
4
0
1
0
One out when winning run scored.
E_Torkelson (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 10. 2B_Maile (5), Gonzalez (1), Grossman (6), Schoop (7). RBIs_Maile (3), Miller 2 (19), Báez (13), Schoop (10), Cabrera 2 (18). SF_Schoop.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Mercado); Detroit 4 (Cameron 2, Candelario 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 5; Detroit 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Ramírez.
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pilkington
|3
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|87
|3.75
|De Los Santos
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.25
|Morgan
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|2.70
|Stephan, L, 2-2
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|102
|2.44
|Foley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.84
|Soto, W, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 3-0. HBP_Morgan (Báez). WP_Stephan.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:52. A_12,764 (41,083).
