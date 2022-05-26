Trending:
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 1 6
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .240
Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238
Ramírez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Miller 2b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .272
Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Clement 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Mercado lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .207
Maile c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 9 4 4 10
Grossman lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .199
Schoop 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .175
Cabrera dh 4 0 3 2 1 0 .300
Báez ss 3 0 1 1 0 2 .204
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .187
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .179
Cameron rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .174
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Hill cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .226
Cleveland 003 000 000_3 8 0
Detroit 120 000 001_4 9 1

One out when winning run scored.

E_Torkelson (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 10. 2B_Maile (5), Gonzalez (1), Grossman (6), Schoop (7). RBIs_Maile (3), Miller 2 (19), Báez (13), Schoop (10), Cabrera 2 (18). SF_Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Mercado); Detroit 4 (Cameron 2, Candelario 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 5; Detroit 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ramírez.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pilkington 3 1-3 7 3 3 4 4 87 3.75
De Los Santos 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.25
Morgan 3 0 0 0 0 3 35 2.70
Stephan, L, 2-2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal 7 5 3 3 1 5 102 2.44
Foley 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.84
Soto, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 3-0. HBP_Morgan (Báez). WP_Stephan.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:52. A_12,764 (41,083).

