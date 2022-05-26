Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Cleveland

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 1 6 Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .240 Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238 Ramírez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Miller 2b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .272 Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500 Clement 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Mercado lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .207 Maile c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 9 4 4 10 Grossman lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .199 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .175 Cabrera dh 4 0 3 2 1 0 .300 Báez ss 3 0 1 1 0 2 .204 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .187 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .179 Cameron rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .174 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Hill cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .226

Cleveland 003 000 000_3 8 0 Detroit 120 000 001_4 9 1

One out when winning run scored.

E_Torkelson (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 10. 2B_Maile (5), Gonzalez (1), Grossman (6), Schoop (7). RBIs_Maile (3), Miller 2 (19), Báez (13), Schoop (10), Cabrera 2 (18). SF_Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Mercado); Detroit 4 (Cameron 2, Candelario 2). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 5; Detroit 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ramírez.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pilkington 3 1-3 7 3 3 4 4 87 3.75 De Los Santos 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.25 Morgan 3 0 0 0 0 3 35 2.70 Stephan, L, 2-2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.00

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal 7 5 3 3 1 5 102 2.44 Foley 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.84 Soto, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 3-0. HBP_Morgan (Báez). WP_Stephan.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:52. A_12,764 (41,083).

