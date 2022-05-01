Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 10 5 3 14 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .288 Báez ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .295 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Meadows rf 4 0 3 2 1 0 .328 Torkelson 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .190 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .145 Candelario 3b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .159 Garneau c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .300 a-H.Castro ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .344 Barnhart c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .297 Hill cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 3 5 Betts rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .230 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .299 T.Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .136 J.Turner dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205 Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .290 Lux 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255 A.Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211

Detroit 001 000 310_5 10 0 Los Angeles 100 000 000_1 4 0

a-singled for Garneau in the 7th.

LOB_Detroit 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Hill (1), Báez (3), Barnhart (2), Taylor (5). HR_Betts (3), off Brieske. RBIs_Báez 2 (11), Meadows 2 (11), Barnhart (1), Betts (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Cabrera, Torkelson, Grossman, Garneau, Schoop); Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Muncy). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Torkelson. GIDP_A.Barnes.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brieske 5 3 1 1 2 3 90 3.60 J.Barnes, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.08 Jiménez, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 2.16 M.Fulmer, H, 3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.29

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw 6 4 1 1 2 7 85 2.35 Phillips, L, 1-1 2-3 2 3 3 0 2 13 5.00 Graterol 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 10 2.25 Moronta 1 2 1 1 0 3 25 3.00 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_M.Fulmer 2-0, Graterol 2-2. HBP_Phillips (Candelario).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:05. A_52,613 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.