Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|3
|14
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.288
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.328
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.190
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Candelario 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|a-H.Castro ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Barnhart c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Hill cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|5
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|A.Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Detroit
|001
|000
|310_5
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
a-singled for Garneau in the 7th.
LOB_Detroit 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Hill (1), Báez (3), Barnhart (2), Taylor (5). HR_Betts (3), off Brieske. RBIs_Báez 2 (11), Meadows 2 (11), Barnhart (1), Betts (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Cabrera, Torkelson, Grossman, Garneau, Schoop); Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Muncy). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Torkelson. GIDP_A.Barnes.
DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|90
|3.60
|J.Barnes, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.08
|Jiménez, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.16
|M.Fulmer, H, 3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.29
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|85
|2.35
|Phillips, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|13
|5.00
|Graterol
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2.25
|Moronta
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|3.00
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_M.Fulmer 2-0, Graterol 2-2. HBP_Phillips (Candelario).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:05. A_52,613 (56,000).
