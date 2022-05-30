Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Minnesota Detroit ab

Minnesota Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 10 4 Totals 37 7 13 5 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 H.Castro dh 5 0 0 0 Garlick lf 5 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 5 1 3 0 Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 Báez ss 5 0 1 0 Sánchez c 4 2 2 1 Candelario 3b 5 2 2 1 Larnach rf 3 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 4 2 3 1 Urshela 3b 4 2 3 1 W.Castro lf 3 0 2 2 Miranda 1b 4 1 2 2 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 Gordon cf 4 0 1 0 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0 Hill cf 3 2 2 1 Buxton ph 1 0 0 0

Minnesota 010 201 010 — 5 Detroit 001 210 21x — 7

E_Miranda (2), Urshela (4), W.Castro (3). DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Urshela (4), Torkelson (5), Schoop (8). 3B_Schoop (1). HR_Sánchez (5), Miranda (2), Urshela (5), Hill (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Bundy 6 9 4 4 0 3 Smith L,1-1 2-3 3 2 1 0 0 Megill 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 4

Detroit Brieske 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 4 Jiménez W,2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Lange H,6 1 2 1 0 0 1 Soto S,9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Bundy (W.Castro). WP_Megill, Brieske.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:04. A_15,191 (41,083).

