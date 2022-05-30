On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 4:30 pm
< a min read
      

Minnesota

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
5
10
4

Totals
37
7
13
5

Arraez 2b
4
0
1
0

H.Castro dh
5
0
0
0

Garlick lf
5
0
0
0

Schoop...

READ MORE

Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 4 Totals 37 7 13 5
Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 H.Castro dh 5 0 0 0
Garlick lf 5 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 5 1 3 0
Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 Báez ss 5 0 1 0
Sánchez c 4 2 2 1 Candelario 3b 5 2 2 1
Larnach rf 3 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 4 2 3 1
Urshela 3b 4 2 3 1 W.Castro lf 3 0 2 2
Miranda 1b 4 1 2 2 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0
Gordon cf 4 0 1 0 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0
Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0 Hill cf 3 2 2 1
Buxton ph 1 0 0 0
Minnesota 010 201 010 5
Detroit 001 210 21x 7

E_Miranda (2), Urshela (4), W.Castro (3). DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Urshela (4), Torkelson (5), Schoop (8). 3B_Schoop (1). HR_Sánchez (5), Miranda (2), Urshela (5), Hill (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Bundy 6 9 4 4 0 3
Smith L,1-1 2-3 3 2 1 0 0
Megill 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 4
Detroit
Brieske 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 4
Jiménez W,2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Lange H,6 1 2 1 0 0 1
Soto S,9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Bundy (W.Castro). WP_Megill, Brieske.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:04. A_15,191 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|6 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|6 Nexus Dashboard Insights: 2-Day Test...
6|6 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories