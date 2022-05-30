Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Minnesota
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|5
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Larnach rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|W.Castro lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Buxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|010
|201
|010
|—
|5
|Detroit
|001
|210
|21x
|—
|7
E_Miranda (2), Urshela (4), W.Castro (3). DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Urshela (4), Torkelson (5), Schoop (8). 3B_Schoop (1). HR_Sánchez (5), Miranda (2), Urshela (5), Hill (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy
|6
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Smith L,1-1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Megill
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brieske
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Jiménez W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lange H,6
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Soto S,9-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Bundy (W.Castro). WP_Megill, Brieske.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:04. A_15,191 (41,083).
