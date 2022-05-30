On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 4:30 pm
1 min read
      

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
5
10
4
2
7

Arraez 2b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.360

Garlick lf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.250

Polanco ss
4
0
1
0

READ MORE

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 4 2 7
Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .360
Garlick lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Sánchez c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .235
Larnach rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300
Urshela 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .272
Miranda 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .183
Gordon cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .193
a-Buxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 13 5 2 7
H.Castro dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .306
Schoop 2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .185
Báez ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .195
Candelario 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .198
Torkelson 1b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .194
W.Castro lf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .287
Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .156
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Hill cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .250
Minnesota 010 201 010_5 10 2
Detroit 001 210 21x_7 13 1

a-struck out for Jeffers in the 9th.

E_Miranda (2), Urshela (4), W.Castro (3). LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Urshela (4), Torkelson (5), Schoop (8). 3B_Schoop (1). HR_Sánchez (5), off Brieske; Miranda (2), off Brieske; Urshela (5), off Brieske; Hill (1), off Bundy. RBIs_Sánchez (22), Miranda 2 (7), Urshela (21), Hill (3), Torkelson (12), W.Castro 2 (7), Candelario (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Jeffers 2, Miranda); Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Barnhart). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Detroit 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Garlick.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy 6 9 4 4 0 3 95 4.76
Smith, L, 1-1 2-3 3 2 1 0 0 16 1.69
Megill 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 4 34 1.35
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brieske 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 4 91 5.25
Jiménez, W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.00
Lange, H, 6 1 2 1 0 0 1 16 1.37
Soto, S, 9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Megill 1-0. HBP_Bundy (W.Castro). WP_Megill, Brieske. PB_Sánchez (3).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:04. A_15,191 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|6 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|6 Nexus Dashboard Insights: 2-Day Test...
6|6 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories