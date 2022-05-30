Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Minnesota

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

36

5

10

4

2

7 Arraez 2b

4

0

1

0

1

1

.360 Garlick lf

5

0

0

0

0

1

.250 Polanco ss

4

0

1

0 READ MORE

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 4 2 7 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .360 Garlick lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Sánchez c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .235 Larnach rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300 Urshela 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .272 Miranda 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .183 Gordon cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .193 a-Buxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 13 5 2 7 H.Castro dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .306 Schoop 2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .185 Báez ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .195 Candelario 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .198 Torkelson 1b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .194 W.Castro lf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .287 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .156 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Hill cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .250

Minnesota 010 201 010_5 10 2 Detroit 001 210 21x_7 13 1

a-struck out for Jeffers in the 9th.

E_Miranda (2), Urshela (4), W.Castro (3). LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Urshela (4), Torkelson (5), Schoop (8). 3B_Schoop (1). HR_Sánchez (5), off Brieske; Miranda (2), off Brieske; Urshela (5), off Brieske; Hill (1), off Bundy. RBIs_Sánchez (22), Miranda 2 (7), Urshela (21), Hill (3), Torkelson (12), W.Castro 2 (7), Candelario (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Jeffers 2, Miranda); Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Barnhart). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Detroit 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Garlick.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 6 9 4 4 0 3 95 4.76 Smith, L, 1-1 2-3 3 2 1 0 0 16 1.69 Megill 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 4 34 1.35

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brieske 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 4 91 5.25 Jiménez, W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.00 Lange, H, 6 1 2 1 0 0 1 16 1.37 Soto, S, 9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Megill 1-0. HBP_Bundy (W.Castro). WP_Megill, Brieske. PB_Sánchez (3).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:04. A_15,191 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.