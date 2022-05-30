Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
5
10
4
2
7
Arraez 2b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.360
Garlick lf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Polanco ss
4
0
1
0
|Minnesota
|010
|201
|010_5
|10
|2
|Detroit
|001
|210
|21x_7
|13
|1
a-struck out for Jeffers in the 9th.
E_Miranda (2), Urshela (4), W.Castro (3). LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Urshela (4), Torkelson (5), Schoop (8). 3B_Schoop (1). HR_Sánchez (5), off Brieske; Miranda (2), off Brieske; Urshela (5), off Brieske; Hill (1), off Bundy. RBIs_Sánchez (22), Miranda 2 (7), Urshela (21), Hill (3), Torkelson (12), W.Castro 2 (7), Candelario (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Jeffers 2, Miranda); Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Barnhart). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Detroit 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Garlick.
DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|6
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|95
|4.76
|Smith, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|16
|1.69
|Megill
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|34
|1.35
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|91
|5.25
|Jiménez, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.00
|Lange, H, 6
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.37
|Soto, S, 9-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Megill 1-0. HBP_Bundy (W.Castro). WP_Megill, Brieske. PB_Sánchez (3).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:04. A_15,191 (41,083).
