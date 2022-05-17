Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks come into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-18, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-12, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -230, Diamondbacks +187; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

READ MORE

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-18, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-12, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -230, Diamondbacks +187; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        How are agencies creating more impactful cloud optimization? Learn how experts from GSA, the Education Department, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian secure and scale cloud.

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a three-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 22-12 record overall and a 12-5 record at home. The Dodgers have the top team ERA in the NL at 2.77.

Arizona has an 18-18 record overall and a 10-11 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have gone 10-2 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is third on the Dodgers with a .302 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 14 RBI. Mookie Betts is 11-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 4-for-21 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.64 ERA, even run differential

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Dodgers: Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|23 London: US Export Controls for EU, UK,...
5|23 Connected Planet Conference
5|23 DISTRIBUTECH International
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories