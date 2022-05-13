On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 3:56 am
2 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (11-19, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-15, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Cubs +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Arizona has a 9-9 record in home games and a 17-15 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 10-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has an 11-19 record overall and a 4-11 record at home. The Cubs have gone 8-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow is 6-for-22 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has four doubles and two home runs for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .231 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 3-7, .205 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories