Diamondbacks play the Cubs after Rojas’ 3-home run game

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-23, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 2.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -146, Diamondbacks +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks meet the Chicago Cubs after Josh Rojas hit three home runs on Friday in a 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Chicago has a 15-23 record overall and a 6-14 record in home games. The Cubs have gone 12-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona has gone 10-11 at home and 20-21 overall. The Diamondbacks are 13-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cubs. Jonathan Villar is 8-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .250 for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 11-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: Jose Herrera: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Cooper Hummel: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

