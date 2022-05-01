Dodgers and Tigers play, winner secures 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (7-13, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-7, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (2-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -367, Tigers +291; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 13-7 overall and 7-2 in home games. The Dodgers are 6-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 7-13 record overall and a 4-8 record in home games. Tigers hitters are batting a collective .229, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .299 batting average to rank second on the Dodgers, and has four doubles and three home runs. Mookie Betts is 10-for-37 with three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has a double, three home runs and eight RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 7-for-25 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .203 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .260 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

