Sports News

ECHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
May 6, 2022 11:28 am
1 min read
      

___

DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
NORTH DIVISION
Reading vs. Newfoundland

Saturday, May 7: Newfoundland at Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8: Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10: Reading at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11: Reading at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, May 12: Reading at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 14: Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, May 16: Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

SOUTH DIVISION
Jacksonville vs. Florida

Friday, May 6: Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7: Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10: Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11: Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 13: Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, May 16: Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 17: Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION
Toledo vs. Wheeling

Friday, May 6: Wheeling at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 7: Wheeling at Toledo, 7:35 p.m..

Tuesday, May 10: Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12: Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

x-Friday, May 14: Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

x-Monday, May 16: Wheeling at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 17: Wheeling at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Utah vs. Rapid City

Friday, May 6: Rapid City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 7: Rapid City at Utah, 7:10 p.m..

Monday, May 9: Utah at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10: Utah at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 11: Utah at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

x-Monday, May 16: Rapid City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 17: Rapid City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

