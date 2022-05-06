ECHL Playoff Glance

___
|DIVISION FINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|NORTH DIVISION
|Reading vs. Newfoundland
Saturday, May 7: Newfoundland at Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 8: Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10: Reading at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11: Reading at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 12: Reading at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 14: Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-Monday, May 16: Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
|SOUTH DIVISION
|Jacksonville vs. Florida
Friday, May 6: Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7: Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10: Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11: Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 13: Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
x-Monday, May 16: Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 17: Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
|CENTRAL DIVISION
|Toledo vs. Wheeling
Friday, May 6: Wheeling at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, May 7: Wheeling at Toledo, 7:35 p.m..
Tuesday, May 10: Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12: Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
x-Friday, May 14: Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
x-Monday, May 16: Wheeling at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 17: Wheeling at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN DIVISION
|Utah vs. Rapid City
Friday, May 6: Rapid City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, May 7: Rapid City at Utah, 7:10 p.m..
Monday, May 9: Utah at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10: Utah at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 11: Utah at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.
x-Monday, May 16: Rapid City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 17: Rapid City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.
