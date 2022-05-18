ECHL Playoff Glance

On Air: IT Innovation Insider
___

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceFinalsFlorida vs. Newfoundland

Friday, May 20: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 22: Florida at...

