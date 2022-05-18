ECHL Playoff Glance

___
|KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Eastern Conference
|Finals
|Florida vs. Newfoundland
Friday, May 20: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 22: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25: Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 27: Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 28: Newfoundland at Florida, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 31: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 1: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Finals
|Utah vs. Toledo
Friday, May 20: Utah at Toledo 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, May 21: Utah at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24: Toledo at Utah, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, May 27: Toledo at Utah, 6:10 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 28: Toledo at Utah, 7:10 p.m.
x-Monday, May 30: Utah at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 31: Utah at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
