ECHL Playoff Glance

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Finals Florida 2, Newfoundland 0

Friday, May 20: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3, OT

Sunday, May 22: Florida 2, Newfoundland 0

Wednesday, May 25: Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27: Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 28: Newfoundland at Florida, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 1: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Finals Utah 1, Toledo 1

Friday, May 20: Utah 5, Toledo 4, OT

Saturday, May 21: Toledo 5, Utah 2

Tuesday, May 24: Toledo at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, May 27: Toledo at Utah, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28: Toledo at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

x-Monday, May 30: Utah at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Utah at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

