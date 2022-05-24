On Air: Federal Tech Talk
ECHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
May 24, 2022 12:02 pm
        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Finals
Florida 2, Newfoundland 0

Friday, May 20: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3, OT

Sunday, May 22: Florida 2, Newfoundland 0

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Wednesday, May 25: Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27: Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 28: Newfoundland at Florida, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 1: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.

Western Conference
Finals
Utah 1, Toledo 1

Friday, May 20: Utah 5, Toledo 4, OT

Saturday, May 21: Toledo 5, Utah 2

Tuesday, May 24: Toledo at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, May 27: Toledo at Utah, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28: Toledo at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

x-Monday, May 30: Utah at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Utah at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

