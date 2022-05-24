ECHL Playoff Glance

___
___
|KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Eastern Conference
|Finals
|Florida 2, Newfoundland 0
Friday, May 20: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3, OT
Sunday, May 22: Florida 2, Newfoundland 0
Wednesday, May 25: Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 27: Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 28: Newfoundland at Florida, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 31: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 1: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Finals
|Toledo 2, Utah 1
Friday, May 20: Utah 5, Toledo 4, OT
Saturday, May 21: Toledo 5, Utah 2
Tuesday, May 24: Toledo 5, Utah 4
Friday, May 27: Toledo at Utah, 6:10 p.m.
Saturday, May 28: Toledo at Utah, 7:10 p.m.
x-Monday, May 30: Utah at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 31: Utah at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
