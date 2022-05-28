ECHL Playoff Glance

Trending:
___

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Finals
Florida 3, Newfoundland 1

Friday, May 20: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3, OT

Sunday, May 22: Florida 2, Newfoundland 0

Wednesday, May 25: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3

Friday, May 27: Newfoundland 4, Florida 1

Saturday, May 28: Newfoundland at Florida, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 1: Florida at Newfoundland, 7 p.m.

Western Conference
Finals
Toledo 3, Utah 1

Friday, May 20: Utah 5, Toledo 4, OT

Saturday, May 21: Toledo 5, Utah 2

Tuesday, May 24: Toledo 5, Utah 4

Friday, May 27: Toledo 5, Utah 4, OT

Saturday, May 28: Toledo at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

x-Monday, May 30: Utah at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 31: Utah at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

