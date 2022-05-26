Farmer’s 5 RBIs, 4 hits keys Reds’ 20-5 rout of Cubs

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer homered twice and tied his career high with five RBIs to power the Cincinnati Reds to their high-scoring game in 23 years, a 20-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Nick Senzel also had four of the Reds’ hits, and Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora Jr. had three apiece. Drury Pham, Almora and Matt Reynolds each had three RBIs. The Reds scored the most runs since a... READ MORE

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer homered twice and tied his career high with five RBIs to power the Cincinnati Reds to their high-scoring game in 23 years, a 20-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Nick Senzel also had four of the Reds’ hits, and Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora Jr. had three apiece. Drury Pham, Almora and Matt Reynolds each had three RBIs.

The Reds scored the most runs since a 22-3 win at Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 1999, while Chicago gave up its most since a 21-8 defeat at the Phillies on July 3, 1999.

Hunter Greene (2-6) won for the first time since his major league debut on April 10 despite giving up five runs, seven hits and two walks in five innings. Justin Steele (1-5) gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in two-plus innings.

YANKEES 7, RAYS 2

ST. PETRSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nelson Cortes took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning, Matt Carpenter sparked a go-ahead, three-run rally in his Yankees debut and New York beat Tampa Bay.

Cortes (4-1) won his third straight start, striking out five and walking one in eight-plus innings. He threw 77 strikes among a career-high 109 pitches.

Aaron Judge had a pair of RBIs to raise his total to 36 as the Yankees won their third straight.

Ryan Yarbrough (0-1) held the Yankees hitless through five innings. He gave up three runs — two earned — and two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 while pitching shutout ball into the ninth inning for his first victory since opening day, leading Philadelphia over Atlanta.

J.T. Realmuto homered as the Phillies prevented the World Series champion Braves from posting their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Nola (2-4) did little wrong against the Braves, allowing one run and five hits in 8 1/3 innings.

Kyle Wright (4-3) retired the first six batters before Realmuto connected.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s third hit of the game was a game-ending single in the ninth inning, lifting Detroit past Cleveland.

Jonathan Schoop hit a one-out double in the final inning, advanced on a wild pitch from Trevor Stephan (2-2) and scored on Cabrera’s 3,029th hit.

Gregory Soto (2-2) gave up one hit and struck out one in the ninth, earning the win for the Tigers.

The Guardians ended Tarik Skubal’s 21-inning scoreless streak, the longest by a starter pitcher this year, and tied the score in third. Luke Maile hit an RBI double and Owen Miller had a two-run single.

NATIONALS 7, ROCKIES 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin ended a 10-start winless streak, allowing three runs over 7 1/3 innings to lead Washington over Colorado.

Corbin (1-7) had not won since last Sept. 23 at Cincinnati in his next-to-last start of the season. He gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked two, lowering his ERA from 6.60 to 6.30.

César Hernández had a single, double, walk and scored twice for Washington, which took a 4-0 first-inning lead. Dee Strange-Gordan added a triple and a single.

Yonathan Daza and Elias Díaz each had two hits for Colorado, which has lost four of five. Germán Márquez (1-5) gave up five runs and six hits in six innings,.

