Formula One Points Leaders

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 2:00 pm
Through May 1

1. Charles Leclerc, 86.

2. Max Verstappen, 59.

3. Sergio Perez, 54.

4. George Russell, 49.

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 38.

6. Lando Norris, 35.

7. Lewis Hamilton, 28.

8. Valtteri Bottas, 24.

9. Esteban Ocon, 20.

10. Kevin Magnussen, 15.

11. Daniel Ricciardo, 11.

12. Yuki Tsunoda, 10.

13. Pierre Gasly, 6.

14. Sebastian Vettel, 4.

15. Fernando Alonso, 2.

16. Guanyu Zhou, 1.

17. Alexander Albon, 1.

18. Lance Stroll, 1.

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.

21. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

