Formula One Points Leaders

Through May 1
1. Charles Leclerc, 86.
2. Max Verstappen, 59.
3. Sergio Perez, 54.
4. George Russell, 49.
5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 38.
6. Lando Norris, 35.
7. Lewis Hamilton, 28.
8. Valtteri Bottas, 24.
9. Esteban Ocon, 20.
10. Kevin Magnussen, 15.
11. Daniel Ricciardo, 11.
12. Yuki Tsunoda, 10.
13. Pierre Gasly, 6.
14. Sebastian Vettel, 4.
15. Fernando Alonso, 2.
16. Guanyu Zhou, 1.
17. Alexander Albon, 1.
18. Lance Stroll, 1.
19. Mick Schumacher, 0.
20. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.
21. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.