Formula One Points Leaders

Through May 15
1. Charles Leclerc, 104.
2. Max Verstappen, 85.
3. Sergio Perez, 66.
4. George Russell, 59.
5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 53.
6. Lewis Hamilton, 36.
7. Lando Norris, 35.
8. Valtteri Bottas, 30.
9. Esteban Ocon, 24.
10. Kevin Magnussen, 15.
11. Daniel Ricciardo, 11.
12. Yuki Tsunoda, 10.
13. Pierre Gasly, 6.
14. Sebastian Vettel, 4.
15. Alexander Albon, 3.
16. Fernando Alonso, 2.
17. Lance Stroll, 2.
18. Guanyu Zhou, 1.
19. Mick Schumacher, 0.
20. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.
21. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
