Sports News

Formula One Points Leaders

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 2:00 pm
Through May 29

1. Max Verstappen, 125.

2. Charles Leclerc, 116.

3. Sergio Perez, 110.

4. George Russell, 84.

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 83.

6. Lewis Hamilton, 50.

7. Lando Norris, 48.

8. Valtteri Bottas, 40.

9. Esteban Ocon, 30.

10. Kevin Magnussen, 15.

11. Daniel Ricciardo, 11.

12. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.

13. Fernando Alonso, 10.

14. Pierre Gasly, 6.

15. Sebastian Vettel, 5.

16. Alexander Albon, 3.

17. Lance Stroll, 2.

18. Guanyu Zhou, 1.

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.

21. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

Top Stories