French Open Results

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 6:34 am
Friday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, def. Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Zhang Shuai, China, and Caty McNally (4), United States, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

