French Open Results

Friday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,404,509
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, def. Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-4,...
READ MORE
Friday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,404,509
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, def. Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Zhang Shuai, China, and Caty McNally (4), United States, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.