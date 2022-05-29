French Open Results

Sunday

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Diego Schwartzman (15), Argentina, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-6 (10), 7-5.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (17), Canada, def. Amanda Anisimova (27), United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (18), United States, def. Elise Mertens (31), Belgium, 6-4, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Jonny O’Mara, Britain, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (12), El Salvador, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (6), Britain, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Caty McNally (4), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, and Misaki Doi, Japan, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (14), Latvia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (9), Japan, 7-6 (12), 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Sania Mirza, India, 6-4, 6-3.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Hugo Gaston and Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-3.

