French Open Results

Sunday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,404,509
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Diego Schwartzman (15), Argentina, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-6 (10), 7-5.
Leylah Annie Fernandez (17), Canada, def. Amanda Anisimova (27), United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Coco Gauff (18), United States, def. Elise Mertens (31), Belgium, 6-4, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Jonny O’Mara, Britain, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (12), El Salvador, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6).
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (6), Britain, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Caty McNally (4), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, and Misaki Doi, Japan, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (14), Latvia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (9), Japan, 7-6 (12), 6-2.
Mixed Doubles
Third Round
Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Sania Mirza, India, 6-4, 6-3.
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Hugo Gaston and Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-3.
