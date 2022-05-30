French Open Results

Monday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, def. Camila Giorgi (28), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, def. Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 12-10.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.