On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

French Open Results

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, def. Camila Giorgi (28), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, def. Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 12-10.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|5 GFOA's 116th Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories