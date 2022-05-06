Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Logan Allen from the IL. Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (IL). Assigned INF Kelvin Gutierrez outright to Norfolk after clearing waivers.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Cole Irvin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Recalled LHP Zach Logue from Las Vegas (PCL).

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Yvonne Turner and F Nikolina Milic to hardship exception contracts.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Emma Cannon and G Jennie Simms to replacement contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Anthony Brown, RB Ricky Person, WRs Slade Bolden, Shemar Bridges, Trevon Clark, Makai Polk, Raleigh Webb and Devon Williams, OT Aron Johnson, DT Rayshad Nichols, OLBs Jeremiah Moon and Chuck Wiley, LBs Zakoby McClain and Josh Ross, CBs David Vereen and Denzel Williams and S Chris Moore from undrafted free agency.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Dominique Robinson to a four-year contract. Signed LBs Jaylan Alexander, Jack Sanborn and C.J. Avery, TEs Chase Allen and Jake Tonges, S Amari Carter, DTs Jean Delance and Micah Dew-Treadway, CBs Allie Green IV and Jaylon Jones, WRs Cyrus Holder, Landon Lenoir, Henry Litwin, Kevin Shaa and Savon Scarver and RB Master Teague from undrafted free agency. Waived OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE George Karlaftis to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Zane Lewis, OL Isaiah Williams and RB Austin Walter. Signed WRs Keshunn Abram and Irvin Charles, S Tony Adams, RB Zonovan Knight and LB D.Q. Thomas from undrafted free agency. Released OL Greg Van Roten.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CBs Josh Blackwell, Mario Goodrich and Josh Jobe, S Reed Blankenship, RB Kennedy Brooks, WR Britain Covey, OLs William Dunkle and Josh Sills, DT Noah Elliss, LB Ali Fayad, QB Carson Strong and OL Jarrid Williams from undrafted free agency.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed four draft picks DE Tyreke Smith, CB Tariq Woolen, WRs Bo Melton and Dareke Young. Signed FS Joey Blount, SSs Bubba Bolden, Scott Nelson and Deontai Williams, TEs Cade Brewer and John Mitchell, G Shamarious Gilmore, DT Matt Gotel, WRs Jake Herslow and Demetris Robertson, LBs Levi Jones and Josh Onujiogu, QB Levi Lewis and CB Josh Valentine-Turner from undrafted free agency.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Milos Kelemen to a two-year, entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Zach Fucale to Hershey (AHL) on loan.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released C Matt Alfaro, RW Nicolas Guay, Ds Brandon Hickey and Matt Murphy from their professional tryout contracts (PTO). Released LW Brandon Cutler from his standard player contract (SPC). Released C Brannon McManus and G Rylan Toth from their amateur tryout contracts (ATO).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired G Stefanos Lekkas.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Tyson Feist to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

COLLEGE

ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named Bershawn Jackson men’s track and field head coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.