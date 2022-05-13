Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed LHP Sam Howard off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Toledo (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brent Suter on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Jandel Gustave from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Kumar Rocker signed with Tri-City (NL)

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed Gs Moriah Jefferson and Evina Westbrook. Re-signed F Nikolina Milic, C Hannah Sjerven and G Yvonne Turner to hardship contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Cal Adomitis, G/C Ben Brown, OT Devin Cochran, CB Allen George, WRs Jaivon Heiligh and Kwamie Lassiter, LBs Clarence Hicks and Carson Wells, CB Delonte Hood, HB Shermari Jones, G Desmond Noel, S/CB Bookie Radley-Hiles, TE Justin Rigg and DT/DE Tariqious Tisdale. Signed CB Abu Daramy-Swaray

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S D’Anthony Bell, CBs Junior Faulk and Shaun Jolly, WRs Mike Harley Jr., Travell Harris and Isaiah Weston, C Brock Hoffman, LB Silas Kelly, DTs Glen Logan and Roderick Perry II, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and T Ben Petrula.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OTs Tyler Smith and Matt Waletzko, CB DaRon Bland, LBs Damone Clark and Devin Harper and DT John Ridgeway.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams, S Kerby Joseph, TE James Mitchell, LBs Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston IV and CB Chase Lucas. Signed undrafted college free agents RB Greg Bell, CBs Cedric Boswell and Jermaine Waller, TEs Derrick Deese Jr. and Nolan Givan, T Obinna Eze, Gs Kevin Jarvis and Zein Obeid, WRs Josh Johnson, Kalil Pimpleton and Corey Sutton and DL Demetrius Taylor.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DL Thomas Booker, OL Austin Deculus, RB Dameon Pierce, DB Jalen Pitre, TE Teagan Quitoriano and DB Derek Stingley Jr. Signed undrafted college free agents OL Myron Cunningham, DLs Damion Daniles, Troy Hairston, Kurt Hinish and Adedayo Odeleye, WRs Drew Estrada and Johnny Johnson III, DBs Jacobi Francis, Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tristin McCollum, TE Seth Green and LB Jake Hansen.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Eric Johnson II, TE Drew Ogletree, DT Curtis Brooks and DB Rodney Thomas II. Signed undrafted free agents RBs Max Borghi, CJ Verdell and D’Vonte Price, QB Jack Coan, WRs Kekoa Crawford, Michael Young Jr., Samson Nacua and Ethan Fernea, DB Marcel Dabo, S Trevor Denbow, LBs JoJo Domann, Sterling Weatherford, James Skalski and Forrest Rhyne, CB Dallis Flowers, Cs Wesley French and Alex Mollette, DEs Scott Patchan and Cullen Wick, G Josh Seltzner, T Ryan Van Demark and DT McKinley Williams III.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed OL Jared Hocker. Waived Ol Denzel Okafor.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT Otito Ogbonnia, OG Jamaree Salyer, CBs Ja’Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard and FB Zander Harvath.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OLB Cameron Goode and QB Skylar Thompson. Signed undrafted college free agents OLs Blaise Andries, Ty Clary and Kellen Diesch, DLs Owen Carney, Jordan Williams and Ben Stille, TE Tanner Conner, CBs Elijah Hamilton and Kader Kohou, P Tommy Heatherly, LB Deandre Johnson, S Verone McKinley, WR Braylon Sanders and RB ZaQuandre White.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Vederian Lowe.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed OT Trevor Penning and WR Chris Olave to a four-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed undrafted college free agents TE Ben Beise, OLs Curtis Blackwell and Dylan Cook, LBs Olakunle Fatukasi and J.J. Russell, CBs Don Gardner and Kyler McMichael, WRs Kaylon Geiger Sr., Jerreth Sterns and Deven Thompkins, OLBs JoJo Ozougwu and Jordan Young and S Nolan Turner.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed undrafted college free agents OLB David Anenih, CBs Trey Avery and Tre Swilling, RB Julius Chestnut, DTs Garrett Haskell and Sam Okuayinonu, LB Jack Gibbens, S Michael Griffin, G Hayden Howerton, WRs Brandon Lewis and Reggie Roberson, OLs Jalen McKenzie and Andrew Rupcich, G/C Xavier Newman-Johnson, DL Jayden Peevy, K Caleb Shudak and P Ryan Stonehouse.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB/WR T.J. Hammonds and WR Tavonn Salter.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned D Philip Broberg to Bakersfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled G Matt Villalta from Ontario (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Topi Niemela and C Roni Hirvonen to three-year, entry-level contracts.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Phoenix Copley from Hershey.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Colorado’s D Andreas Englund one game for his actions in a game on May 11 against Ontario. Suspended Ontario’s F Kiefer Sherwood one game for his actions in the same game on May 11 against Colorado.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Named Dr. Cindy Chang chief medical officer.

HOUSTON DASH — Named Matt Lampson goalkeeper coach.

