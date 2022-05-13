Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Jorge Lopez from bereavement. Placed 1B Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 11.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 list. Activated OF Andrew Vaughn from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed 1B Josh Naylor on the 10-day IL. Activated SS Yu Chang. Optioned LHP Kirk McCarty to Columbus (IL). Recalled SS Richie Palacios from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed LHP Sam Howard off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Seth Martinez to Sugar Land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 1B Carlos Santana from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Sebastian Rivero to Omaha (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Recalled RHP Clarke Schmidt from Wilke-Barre/Scranton.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned CF Skye Bolt to Las Vegas (PCL) on rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Sergion Romo from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Steven Souza Jr. from Tacoma (PCL). Claimed RHP Adrian Sampson off waivers from Chicago Cubs. Optioned OF Jarred Kelenic and Stuart Fairchild and LHP Danny Young to Tacoma. Designated RHP Yohan Ramirez for assignment. Activated INF Mike Ford.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 12. Activated 3B Brian Anderson.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brent Suter on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Jandel Gustave from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Kumar Rocker signed with Tri-City (NL). Recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (IL). Placed C James McCann on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed INF Robinson Cano. Optioned RHP Dinelson Lamet to El Paso (PCL).

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed Gs Moriah Jefferson and Evina Westbrook. Re-signed F Nikolina Milic, C Hannah Sjerven and G Yvonne Turner to hardship contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Kingsley Keke to a one-year contract. Placed TE Alex Ellis on the non-football injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Cal Adomitis, G/C Ben Brown, OT Devin Cochran, CB Allen George, WRs Jaivon Heiligh and Kwamie Lassiter, LBs Clarence Hicks and Carson Wells, CB Delonte Hood, HB Shermari Jones, G Desmond Noel, S/CB Bookie Radley-Hiles, TE Justin Rigg and DT/DE Tariqious Tisdale. Signed CB Abu Daramy-Swaray

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S D’Anthony Bell, CBs Junior Faulk and Shaun Jolly, WRs Mike Harley Jr., Travell Harris and Isaiah Weston, C Brock Hoffman, LB Silas Kelly, DTs Glen Logan and Roderick Perry II, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and T Ben Petrula.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OTs Tyler Smith and Matt Waletzko, CB DaRon Bland, LBs Damone Clark and Devin Harper and DT John Ridgeway.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams, S Kerby Joseph, TE James Mitchell, LBs Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston IV and CB Chase Lucas. Signed undrafted college free agents RB Greg Bell, CBs Cedric Boswell and Jermaine Waller, TEs Derrick Deese Jr. and Nolan Givan, T Obinna Eze, Gs Kevin Jarvis and Zein Obeid, WRs Josh Johnson, Kalil Pimpleton and Corey Sutton and DL Demetrius Taylor.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DL Thomas Booker, OL Austin Deculus, RB Dameon Pierce, DB Jalen Pitre, TE Teagan Quitoriano and DB Derek Stingley Jr. Signed undrafted college free agents OL Myron Cunningham, DLs Damion Daniles, Troy Hairston, Kurt Hinish and Adedayo Odeleye, WRs Drew Estrada and Johnny Johnson III, DBs Jacobi Francis, Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tristin McCollum, TE Seth Green and LB Jake Hansen.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Eric Johnson II, TE Drew Ogletree, DT Curtis Brooks and DB Rodney Thomas II. Signed undrafted free agents RBs Max Borghi, CJ Verdell and D’Vonte Price, QB Jack Coan, WRs Kekoa Crawford, Michael Young Jr., Samson Nacua and Ethan Fernea, DB Marcel Dabo, S Trevor Denbow, LBs JoJo Domann, Sterling Weatherford, James Skalski and Forrest Rhyne, CB Dallis Flowers, Cs Wesley French and Alex Mollette, DEs Scott Patchan and Cullen Wick, G Josh Seltzner, T Ryan Van Demark and DT McKinley Williams III.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed OL Jared Hocker. Waived OL Denzel Okafor.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Traded WR Bryan Edwards to Atlanta.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT Otito Ogbonnia, OG Jamaree Salyer, CBs Ja’Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard and FB Zander Harvath.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OLB Cameron Goode and QB Skylar Thompson. Signed undrafted college free agents OLs Blaise Andries, Ty Clary and Kellen Diesch, DLs Owen Carney, Jordan Williams and Ben Stille, TE Tanner Conner, CBs Elijah Hamilton and Kader Kohou, P Tommy Heatherly, LB Deandre Johnson, S Verone McKinley, WR Braylon Sanders and RB ZaQuandre White.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Vederian Lowe.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed OT Trevor Penning and WR Chris Olave to a four-year contract. Signed WR Jarvis Landry.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR George Pickens to a four-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WRs Deontez Alexander and Kevin Kassis. Waived WRs Matt Cole, Jake Herslow, John Mitchell and Demetris Robertson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed undrafted college free agents TE Ben Beise, OLs Curtis Blackwell and Dylan Cook, LBs Olakunle Fatukasi and J.J. Russell, CBs Don Gardner and Kyler McMichael, WRs Kaylon Geiger Sr., Jerreth Sterns and Deven Thompkins, OLBs JoJo Ozougwu and Jordan Young and S Nolan Turner.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed undrafted college free agents OLB David Anenih, CBs Trey Avery and Tre Swilling, RB Julius Chestnut, DTs Garrett Haskell and Sam Okuayinonu, LB Jack Gibbens, S Michael Griffin, G Hayden Howerton, WRs Brandon Lewis and Reggie Roberson, OLs Jalen McKenzie and Andrew Rupcich, G/C Xavier Newman-Johnson, DL Jayden Peevy, K Caleb Shudak and P Ryan Stonehouse.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB/WR T.J. Hammonds and WR Tavonn Salter.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned D Philip Broberg to Bakersfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled G Matt Villalta from Ontario (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Topi Niemela and C Roni Hirvonen to three-year, entry-level contracts.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Phoenix Copley from Hershey.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Colorado’s D Andreas Englund one game for his actions in a game on May 11 against Ontario. Suspended Ontario’s F Kiefer Sherwood one game for his actions in the same game on May 11 against Colorado.

SOCCER MLS

AUSTIN FC — Announced head coach Josh Wolff signed a three-year contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Named Dr. Cindy Chang chief medical officer.

HOUSTON DASH — Named Matt Lampson goalkeeper coach.

