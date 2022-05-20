Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Logan Allen outright to Norfolk (IL) after he cleared waivers. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Wacha from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Brasier to Worcester (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated RHP Luis Oviedo for assignment. Activated 1B Josh Naylor from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Richie Palacios to Columbus (IL).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Logan Allen outright to Norfolk (IL) after he cleared waivers.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Wacha from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Brasier to Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated RHP Luis Oviedo for assignment. Activated 1B Josh Naylor from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Richie Palacios to Columbus (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Ryan Burr to Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Will Vest on the IL. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Carlton from Toledo (IL). Claimed INF/OF Brendon Davis off waivers from LA Angels and optioned him to Toledo. RHPs Elvin Rodriguez and Ricardo Pinto are with the team in Cleveland as members of the taxi squad.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred SS Adalberto Mondesi from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Foster Griffin from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Carlos Hernandez to Omaha. Recalled RHP Matt Peacock from Omaha.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Jake Lemoine and LHP Zach Logue from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Daulton Jefferies on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 19. Optioned LHP Kirby Snead to Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Matt Festa from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Nick Snyder from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Jake McCarthy from the taxi squad. Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 1B Joey Votto. Placed RHPs Joel Kuhnell and Tyler Mahle, 2B Brandon Drury and CF Albert Almora Jr. on the restricted list. Assigned SS Jose Barrero to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Placed LHP Ross Detwiler on the bereavement list. Selected the contracts of 2B Taylor Motter, RF Aristides Aquino and RHP Graham Ashcroft from Louisville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Andrew McCutchen from the IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Nashville (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of 3B Nolan Gorman from Memphis (IL). Transferred RHP Jack Flaherty from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF LaMonte Wade Jr. on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 19. Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez from Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Chris Cepeda. Reinstated OF Lew Ford. Placed LHPs Brady Feigl on IL, retroactive to May 18 and Stephen Tarpley, retroactive to May 19.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHP Jake Ferrante.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released INF Andres Rios.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Breland Almadova.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Matt Taylor.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Aneudy Acosta. Released RHP Eddy Tavarez.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Wes Albert.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Announced G Kahleah Copper is set active and C Tina Krajisnik was a hardship release.

INDIANA FEVER — Announced G Bria Hartley is set active.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DT Travis Jones to a four-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Cam Taylor-Britt and DE Jeff Gunter.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DB La’Kendrick Van Zandt.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived K J.J. Molson.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived CB Jimmy Moreland.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Jelani Woods and OT Bernhard Raimann to four-year contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy. Waived FB Sutton Smith.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signe CB Cor’Dale Flott.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE DeMarvin Leal to a rookie contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived QB Levi Lewis.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OT Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Tyrell Ford. Signed OL Liam Dobson to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Announced that head coach Rick Bowness will be stepping away and assistant coaches John Steven, Derek Laxdal and Todd Nelson will also not be returning next season.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned D Steven Santini to Springfield (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Matteo Gennaro and Jake Jaremko from reserve. Placed Fs Michael Neville and Nathan Perkovich on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated Ds Evan Neugold and Garrett Johnston from reserve. Placed Fs Nathan Noel and Pavel Gogolev on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Announced Fs Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira have been called up by U.S. Men’s National Team.

NASHVILLE SC — Announced D Walker Zimmerman was added to the United States Men’s National Team roster for the upcoming international matches.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced G Matt Turner has been named to the U.S. Men’s National Team roster for the USA’s final set of home matches before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced D Aaron Long was selected to the United States Men’s National Team roster for their upcoming June friendlies and CONCACAF Nations League matches.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named John Wolyniec technical director of operations overseeing player development/scouting and roster management.

SPORTING KC — Announced M Marinos Tzionis has been selected to the Cyprus Men’s National Team for four matches in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in June.

COLLEGE

BUTLER — Named Tyler Watson men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach and Andrew Lentz coordinator of men’s basketball operations.

MILWAUKEE — Named Jose Winston assistant coach for men’s basketball.

