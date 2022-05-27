Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from his rehab assignment and from the 15-day IL. Placed OF Gilberto Celestino on the COVID-19 IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Chad Green from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL and INF Josh Donaldson from the COVID-19 IL to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 24. SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Riley O’Brien for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from his rehab assignment and from the 15-day IL. Placed OF Gilberto Celestino on the COVID-19 IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Chad Green from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL and INF Josh Donaldson from the COVID-19 IL to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 24.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Riley O’Brien for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Roenis Elias from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred LHP Justin Wilson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Ross Detwiler from the bereavement list. Optioned 3B Colin Moran and RHP Jared Solomon to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Graham Ashcraft from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Robert Stepheson from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Travis Jankowski on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse (IL), retroactive to May 25. Recalled RHPs Yoan Lopez and Steve Nogosek from Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 25. Recalled INF/OF Tucupita Marcano from Altoona (EL).

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated INF Nick Bottari. Placed RHP Steven Colon on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Zion Johnson to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Connor Mackey, C Adam Ruzicka and G Adam Werner to Stockton (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed C Xavier Cormier to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced G Gavin Beavers has been selected to join the U.S. U-19 Youth National Team.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced G Emi Ochoa has been selected to the U.S. U-19 National Team.

