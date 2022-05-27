Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended free-agent P Carlos Martínez 80-games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Minor League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. American League MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from his rehab assignment and from the 15-day IL. Placed OF Gilberto Celestino on the COVID-19 IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Chad Green from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL and... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended free-agent P Carlos Martínez 80-games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Minor League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from his rehab assignment and from the 15-day IL. Placed OF Gilberto Celestino on the COVID-19 IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Chad Green from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL and INF Josh Donaldson from the COVID-19 IL to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 24.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Riley O’Brien for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Roenis Elias from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Tyler Holton from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Luis Frias to Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred LHP Justin Wilson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Ross Detwiler from the bereavement list. Optioned 3B Colin Moran and RHP Jared Solomon to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Graham Ashcraft from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Robert Stepheson from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the IL. Recalled C Nick Fortes from Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated INF/OF Jon Berti from his rehab assignment and from the IL. Optioned C Payton Henry and INF Joe Dunand to Triple-A Jacksonville, retroactive to May 26. Reinstated INF Joey Wendle and LHP Richard Bleier from his rehab assignment from the 10-day IL, effective May 26. Transferred RHP Paul Campbell from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Added INF Lucas Williams to the 40-man and optioned him to Jacksonville effective May 26.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Ryan Pepiot from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Phil Bickford to Oklahoma City.

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Travis Jankowski on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse (IL), retroactive to May 25. Recalled RHPs Yoan Lopez and Steve Nogosek from Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 25. Recalled INF/OF Tucupita Marcano from Altoona (EL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Jake McGee from his rehab assignment and the 15-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated INF Nick Bottari. Placed RHP Steven Colon on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released OF Neil Freeman and LHP Brandon Sattenfield.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed UT Billy Damon.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded OF Josh Goulet to the Gateway Grizzlies.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Tyler Luneke.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE David Njoku to a four-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Zion Johnson to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Connor Mackey, C Adam Ruzicka and G Adam Werner to Stockton (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed C Xavier Cormier to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Johnny Walker from reserve. PLaced D Austin Crossley on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY — Fined Sporting KC D Andreu Fontas an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on May 18 against Colorado. Fined Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser, MFs Bryan Acosta and Jack Price, G Clint Irwin and D Gustavo Vallecilla undisclosed amounts for entering the field of play during a confrontational incident in a match on May 18 against Sporting Kansas City. Suspended both Sporting Kansas City F Daniel Salloi and Colorado Rapids D Lucas Esteves for one additional match (two matches total) and fined each player an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in a match on May 18. Fined Orlando City D Rodrigo Schlegel an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on May 22 against Austin FC. Fined Orlando City SC M Cesar Araujo an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in a match on May 22 against Austin FC. Fined Orlando City SC an undisclosed amount for being in violation of the mass confrontation policy during the post-match phase of their game on May 22 against Austin FC and also issued the team a warning for their first violation this season. Fined Orlando City SC D Kyle Smith and staff member Joe Schuchmann an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation. Fined LA Galaxy F Dejan Joveljic and undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on May 22 against Houston Dynamo.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced G Gavin Beavers has been selected to join the U.S. U-19 Youth National Team.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced G Emi Ochoa has been selected to the U.S. U-19 National Team.

COLLEGE

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Promoted Logan Johnson to assistant men’s basketball coach. Named Rashaad Richardson director of operations and Brandon Buskey strength and conditioning coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Announced head coach Michelle DePolo will not be serving as the women’s softball coach next season.

