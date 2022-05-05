Giants come into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (13-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-10, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 1.52 ERA, .84 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-1, 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals as losers of three games in a row.

San Francisco has a 6-5 record at home and a 14-10 record overall. The Giants have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.33.

St. Louis is 13-10 overall and 6-5 at home. The Cardinals have a 9-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has two doubles, six home runs and 10 RBI for the Giants. Jason Vosler is 6-for-22 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-30 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

