Giants take 5-game win streak into game against the Cardinals

San Francisco Giants (19-12, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-14, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -119, Cardinals -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to extend a five-game win streak with a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 17-14 record overall and an 8-7 record at home. The Cardinals have a 5-10 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco is 19-12 overall and 11-7 at home. Giants hitters are batting a collective .246, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson is 11-for-31 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson ranks third on the Giants with eight extra base hits (two doubles and six home runs). Mauricio Dubon is 7-for-20 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (back), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

