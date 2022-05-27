On Air: Agency in Focus
Gouveia shoots 66, takes 1-stroke lead at Dutch Open

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 1:54 pm
CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Portuguese golfer Ricardo Gouveia shot 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open on Friday.

Li Haotong of China was alone in second place after shooting a back nine of 29 — containing five birdies and an eagle — for a 63, the lowest round of the day.

Joost Luiten, seeking a third victory in his home tournament, was the overnight leader after a first-round 65 but shot 10 strokes more on Friday to drop off the leaderboard and into a share of 19th place at Bernardus Golf.

Gouveia has never won an event on the European tour, with all of his five titles coming on the second-tier Challenge Tour.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories