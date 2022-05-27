On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Heat’s Herro out, Celtics’ Smart, Williams to be determined

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 7:28 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Heat guard Tyler Herro remained sidelined because of a strained left groin as Miami tries to stave off elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night.

The reigning sixth man of the year hasn’t played since Game 3 of the Heat’s matchup with the Celtics.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro has made progress and wants to play, but that this was deemed to be the most responsible decision.

“He’s not quite ready, to step into this kind of intensity of a game,” Spoelstra said.

Boston coach Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) are both game time decisions.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories