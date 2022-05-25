Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Heat’s Tyler Herro (groin) out for Game 5 against Celtics

The Associated Press
May 25, 2022 6:47 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro’s strained left groin forced the Miami Heat to rule him out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

It was the second consecutive game that Herro — the NBA’s sixth man of the year this season — has needed to miss because of the injury.

Herro has averaged 13.5 points in the playoffs on 41% shooting, down considerably from his regular-season numbers...

READ MORE

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro’s strained left groin forced the Miami Heat to rule him out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

It was the second consecutive game that Herro — the NBA’s sixth man of the year this season — has needed to miss because of the injury.

Herro has averaged 13.5 points in the playoffs on 41% shooting, down considerably from his regular-season numbers of 20.7 points on nearly 45% shooting.

The Celtics got defensive player of the year Marcus Smart back for Game 5. Smart missed Game 4 because of a sprained right ankle.

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

The Heat and Celtics were tied 2-2 entering the game Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|1 2022 - FAR Supplement - EPAAR -...
6|1 Assured Neuro Symbolic Learning and...
6|1 Raising the Game: Better Tools for K-12...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories