Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hollingshead sparks LAFC to 2-0 win over Minnesota United

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 12:43 am
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 82nd minute, José Cifuentes scored in the final minute of full time and Los Angeles FC regained the top spot in the Western Conference with a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United in MLS play on Sunday night.

LAFC (7-1-1) moved two points ahead of second-place Austin FC with the win. LAFC has scored multiple goals in six of its seven victories this season.

Danny Musovski notched an assist on Hollingshead’s game-winner. Diego Palacios and Francisco Ginella had assists on Cifuentes’ insurance score.

LAFC outshot Minnesota United (4-3-2) 22-6 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Maxime Crepeau saved the only shot he faced for LAFC. Dayne St. Clair saved three of the five shots he faced for United.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News