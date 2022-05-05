Houston 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|1
|4
|
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.159
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|1-W.Castro pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.202
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|2
|11
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|2-McCormick pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.074
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002_2
|9
|0
|Houston
|100
|010
|001_3
|8
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th. 2-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 5, Houston 6. 2B_Grossman (4), Bregman (6). HR_Candelario (2), off Pressly; Altuve (3), off Skubal; Peña (6), off Skubal. RBIs_Candelario 2 (7), Altuve (5), Peña (15), Tucker (16). CS_Baddoo (1), Altuve (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Grossman, Meadows); Houston 1 (Gurriel). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Houston 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Báez. GIDP_Torkelson, Candelario.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Peña, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|90
|3.04
|Peralta
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|0.00
|Soto, L, 1-2
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|2.25
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|91
|4.56
|Neris, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.69
|Montero, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.79
|Pressly, W, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|6.23
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:55. A_24,116 (41,168).
