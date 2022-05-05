Houston 3, Detroit 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 9 2 1 4 Baddoo cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .159 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Cabrera dh 4 0 3 0 0 0 .284 1-W.Castro pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .278 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .202 H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .341 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .298

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 8 3 2 11 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .208 Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Alvarez lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280 2-McCormick pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .264 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .212 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .250 Peña ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .233 Siri cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .074

Detroit 000 000 002_2 9 0 Houston 100 010 001_3 8 0

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th. 2-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 5, Houston 6. 2B_Grossman (4), Bregman (6). HR_Candelario (2), off Pressly; Altuve (3), off Skubal; Peña (6), off Skubal. RBIs_Candelario 2 (7), Altuve (5), Peña (15), Tucker (16). CS_Baddoo (1), Altuve (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Grossman, Meadows); Houston 1 (Gurriel). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Houston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Báez. GIDP_Torkelson, Candelario.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Peña, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal 6 6 2 2 0 9 90 3.04 Peralta 2 0 0 0 1 2 29 0.00 Soto, L, 1-2 0 2 1 1 1 0 21 2.25

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 6 6 0 0 1 3 91 4.56 Neris, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.69 Montero, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.79 Pressly, W, 1-1 1 2 2 2 0 0 21 6.23

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:55. A_24,116 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.