Houston 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|McCormick pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Houston
|100
|010
|001
|—
|3
DP_Detroit 0, Houston 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Houston 6. 2B_Grossman (4), Bregman (6). HR_Candelario (2), Altuve (3), Peña (6).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Peralta
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Soto L,1-2
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Neris H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly W,1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Soto pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:55. A_24,116 (41,168).
