Houston 3, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
May 5, 2022 11:20 pm
Detroit Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 9 2 Totals 31 3 8 3
Baddoo cf 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 Brantley dh 4 0 1 0
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 0 2 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 3 0 McCormick pr 0 1 0 0
W.Castro pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 1 2 2 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1
H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 Peña ss 3 1 1 1
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Siri cf 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 002 2
Houston 100 010 001 3

DP_Detroit 0, Houston 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Houston 6. 2B_Grossman (4), Bregman (6). HR_Candelario (2), Altuve (3), Peña (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal 6 6 2 2 0 9
Peralta 2 0 0 0 1 2
Soto L,1-2 0 2 1 1 1 0
Houston
Urquidy 6 6 0 0 1 3
Neris H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Montero H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly W,1-1 1 2 2 2 0 0

Soto pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:55. A_24,116 (41,168).

Top Stories