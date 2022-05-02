Houston 3, Seattle 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|5
|0
|3
|5
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Suárez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.134
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|2
|4
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|Houston
|000
|102
|00x_3
|8
|0
E_Frazier (3). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), off Gonzales; Peña (5), off Gonzales. RBIs_Alvarez (13), Peña 2 (12). CS_Rodríguez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Rodríguez); Houston 5 (Peña, Gurriel 4). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bregman, McCormick. GIDP_Suárez, Winker, Rodríguez.
DP_Houston 3 (Gurriel, Peña, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 1-3
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|2
|2
|95
|4.05
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.69
|Mills
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 2-2
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|89
|4.15
|Stanek, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|2.16
|Neris, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.75
|Montero, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.87
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).
