Houston 3, Seattle 0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 5 0 3 5 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239 France 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .341 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Suárez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207 Crawford ss 2 0 1 0 1 1 .375 Rodríguez cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .157 Kelenic rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .134 Torrens c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 8 3 2 4 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .154 Brantley dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Alvarez lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .262 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Tucker rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .262 McCormick cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Peña ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .215 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .083

Seattle 000 000 000_0 5 1 Houston 000 102 00x_3 8 0

E_Frazier (3). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), off Gonzales; Peña (5), off Gonzales. RBIs_Alvarez (13), Peña 2 (12). CS_Rodríguez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Rodríguez); Houston 5 (Peña, Gurriel 4). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bregman, McCormick. GIDP_Suárez, Winker, Rodríguez.

DP_Houston 3 (Gurriel, Peña, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 1-3 6 8 3 3 2 2 95 4.05 Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.69 Mills 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, W, 2-2 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 3 89 4.15 Stanek, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 2.16 Neris, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.75 Montero, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 0.87

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).

