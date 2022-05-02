Trending:
Houston 3, Seattle 0

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 11:14 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 5 0 3 5
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239
France 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .341
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .190
Suárez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207
Crawford ss 2 0 1 0 1 1 .375
Rodríguez cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .157
Kelenic rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .134
Torrens c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 8 3 2 4
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .154
Brantley dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Alvarez lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .262
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Tucker rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .262
McCormick cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Peña ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .215
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Seattle 000 000 000_0 5 1
Houston 000 102 00x_3 8 0

E_Frazier (3). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), off Gonzales; Peña (5), off Gonzales. RBIs_Alvarez (13), Peña 2 (12). CS_Rodríguez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Rodríguez); Houston 5 (Peña, Gurriel 4). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bregman, McCormick. GIDP_Suárez, Winker, Rodríguez.

DP_Houston 3 (Gurriel, Peña, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 1-3 6 8 3 3 2 2 95 4.05
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.69
Mills 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, W, 2-2 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 3 89 4.15
Stanek, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 2.16
Neris, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.75
Montero, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 0.87

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).

