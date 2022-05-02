Houston 3, Seattle 0

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Houston
|000
|102
|00x
|—
|3
E_Frazier (3). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), Peña (5).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales L,1-3
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mills
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi W,2-2
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Stanek H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.