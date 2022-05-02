Houston 3, Seattle 0

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 0 5 0 Totals 32 3 8 3 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 2 0 Brantley dh 4 0 2 0 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Suárez dh 3 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 3 1 1 1 Crawford ss 2 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Rodríguez cf 3 0 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 2 0 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 McCormick cf 4 0 0 0 Kelenic rf 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 3 1 1 2 Torrens c 3 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0

Seattle 000 000 000 — 0 Houston 000 102 00x — 3

E_Frazier (3). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), Peña (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales L,1-3 6 8 3 3 2 2 Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 0 Mills 1 0 0 0 0 2

Houston Odorizzi W,2-2 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 3 Stanek H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Neris H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Montero S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.