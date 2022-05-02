Trending:
Houston 3, Seattle 0

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 11:14 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 5 0 Totals 32 3 8 3
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0
France 1b 4 0 2 0 Brantley dh 4 0 2 0
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Suárez dh 3 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 3 1 1 1
Crawford ss 2 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
Rodríguez cf 3 0 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 2 0
Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 McCormick cf 4 0 0 0
Kelenic rf 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 3 1 1 2
Torrens c 3 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Seattle 000 000 000 0
Houston 000 102 00x 3

E_Frazier (3). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), Peña (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales L,1-3 6 8 3 3 2 2
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mills 1 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
Odorizzi W,2-2 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 3
Stanek H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Neris H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Montero S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).

Top Stories