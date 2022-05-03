Houston 4, Seattle 0

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 28 4 5 4 Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 1 France 1b 4 0 2 0 Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 Winker dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 3 2 1 1 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 Toro 2b 2 0 1 0 Peña ss 4 0 2 2 Kelenic rf 1 0 0 0 Siri cf 2 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0

Seattle 000 000 000 — 0 Houston 000 102 10x — 4

DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 6. HR_Alvarez (8), Altuve (2). SB_Peña (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Flexen L,1-4 5 2 1 1 3 2 Misiewicz 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 Castillo 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Festa 1 1 1 1 0 1 Murfee 1 0 0 0 1 1

Houston Javier W,2-0 5 1-3 2 0 0 2 4 Taylor H,3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Maton 1 1 0 0 0 1 Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Javier (Toro).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:12. A_23,796 (41,168).

