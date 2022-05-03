Houston 4, Seattle 0

|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Kelenic rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Houston
|000
|102
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 6. HR_Alvarez (8), Altuve (2). SB_Peña (1).
|Seattle
|Flexen L,1-4
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Misiewicz
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Castillo
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Festa
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Murfee
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|Javier W,2-0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Taylor H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Javier (Toro).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:12. A_23,796 (41,168).
