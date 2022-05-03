Trending:
Houston 4, Seattle 0

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 11:39 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 28 4 5 4
Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 1
France 1b 4 0 2 0 Brantley dh 4 0 0 0
Winker dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 3 2 1 1
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0
Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0
Toro 2b 2 0 1 0 Peña ss 4 0 2 2
Kelenic rf 1 0 0 0 Siri cf 2 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Seattle 000 000 000 0
Houston 000 102 10x 4

DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 6. HR_Alvarez (8), Altuve (2). SB_Peña (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen L,1-4 5 2 1 1 3 2
Misiewicz 2-3 0 1 1 1 0
Castillo 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Festa 1 1 1 1 0 1
Murfee 1 0 0 0 1 1
Houston
Javier W,2-0 5 1-3 2 0 0 2 4
Taylor H,3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Javier (Toro).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:12. A_23,796 (41,168).

