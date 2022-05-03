Houston 4, Seattle 0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 2 7 Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240 France 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .347 Winker dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .357 Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Toro 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Kelenic rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .132 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .323

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 5 4 6 4 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .167 Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Alvarez lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .265 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .218 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .256 Peña ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .229 Siri cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .078

Seattle 000 000 000_0 4 0 Houston 000 102 10x_4 5 0

LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 6. HR_Alvarez (8), off Flexen; Altuve (2), off Festa. RBIs_Alvarez (14), Peña 2 (14), Altuve (4). SB_Peña (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Suárez, Murphy); Houston 2 (Siri, Brantley). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Winker. GIDP_Winker.

DP_Seattle 1 (France); Houston 1 (Peña, Bregman, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, L, 1-4 5 2 1 1 3 2 84 3.10 Misiewicz 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 16 3.00 Castillo 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 11 2.70 Festa 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 5.25 Murfee 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Javier, W, 2-0 5 1-3 2 0 0 2 4 87 0.96 Taylor, H, 3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 28 1.08 Maton 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.97 Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.22

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-1, Taylor 1-0. HBP_Javier (Toro).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:12. A_23,796 (41,168).

