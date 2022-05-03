Houston 4, Seattle 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|7
|
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.347
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Toro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Kelenic rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.132
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|6
|4
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Alvarez lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.078
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|102
|10x_4
|5
|0
LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 6. HR_Alvarez (8), off Flexen; Altuve (2), off Festa. RBIs_Alvarez (14), Peña 2 (14), Altuve (4). SB_Peña (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Suárez, Murphy); Houston 2 (Siri, Brantley). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Winker. GIDP_Winker.
DP_Seattle 1 (France); Houston 1 (Peña, Bregman, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 1-4
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|84
|3.10
|Misiewicz
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|3.00
|Castillo
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|2.70
|Festa
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|5.25
|Murfee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 2-0
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|87
|0.96
|Taylor, H, 3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|1.08
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.97
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.22
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-1, Taylor 1-0. HBP_Javier (Toro).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:12. A_23,796 (41,168).
