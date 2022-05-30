Houston 5, Oakland 1

Houston
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
5
6
5
Totals
27
1
2
1
Altuve 2b
4
1
2
2
Laureano rf
4
0
1
1
Dubón 2b
1
0
0
0
Pinder lf-3b
|Houston
|000
|130
|010
|—
|5
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Smith (2). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Smith (9). 3B_Siri (2). HR_Alvarez 2 (14), Altuve (10). SB_Siri (6).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez W,5-2
|9
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn L,5-1
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Puk
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Markel
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Tapia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Blackburn 2 (Bregman,Siri).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:58. A_8,753 (46,847).
