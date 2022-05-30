Trending:
Sports News

Houston 5, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 7:20 pm
Houston

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
5
6
5

Totals
27
1
2
1

Altuve 2b
4
1
2
2

Laureano rf
4
0
1
1

Dubón 2b
1
0
0
0

Pinder...

Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 6 5 Totals 27 1 2 1
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 2 Laureano rf 4 0 1 1
Dubón 2b 1 0 0 0 Pinder lf-3b 4 0 0 0
Brantley dh 5 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 1 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 4 2 2 2 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Bethancourt 1b 3 0 0 0
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 Neuse 2b 3 0 0 0
McCormick rf 3 0 0 0 Smith 3b 2 0 1 0
Siri cf 3 1 1 0 Brown pr-lf 1 1 0 0
Maldonado c 4 1 1 1 Pache cf 2 0 0 0
Houston 000 130 010 5
Oakland 000 001 000 1

E_Smith (2). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Smith (9). 3B_Siri (2). HR_Alvarez 2 (14), Altuve (10). SB_Siri (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W,5-2 9 2 1 1 3 7
Oakland
Blackburn L,5-1 6 2-3 5 4 4 0 5
Puk 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Markel 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Tapia 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Blackburn 2 (Bregman,Siri).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:58. A_8,753 (46,847).

