Houston 5, Texas 1

Texas
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
|White lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ibáñez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|200
|000
|03x
|—
|5
E_Sborz (1). DP_Texas 1, Houston 0. LOB_Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B_Semien (8), Altuve 2 (4), Maldonado (2). SB_Siri (2), Semien (3), Peña (2), Tucker (9). S_Culberson (2).
|Otto L,1-2
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sborz
|1
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Moore
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Valdez W,3-2
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Neris H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Otto (Bregman). WP_Otto.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:10. A_34,593 (41,168).
