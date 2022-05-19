Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 5, Texas 1

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 11:37 pm
< a min read
      

Texas

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

ab
r
h
bi

Totals

READ MORE

Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 31 5 10 5
White lf 3 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 4 0
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 0 1 1 Alvarez dh 2 0 0 0
García cf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 4 1 2 1
Heim c 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 3 1 1 1
Garver dh 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 3 1 1 0
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 McCormick lf 3 1 0 0
Ibáñez 1b 3 0 1 0 Siri cf 3 0 1 0
Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 1 3
Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0
Texas 100 000 000 1
Houston 200 000 03x 5

E_Sborz (1). DP_Texas 1, Houston 0. LOB_Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B_Semien (8), Altuve 2 (4), Maldonado (2). SB_Siri (2), Semien (3), Peña (2), Tucker (9). S_Culberson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Otto L,1-2 6 7 2 2 3 2
Sborz 1 1-3 1 3 3 3 2
Moore 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Houston
Valdez W,3-2 7 6 1 1 2 7
Neris H,6 1 0 0 0 0 3
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Otto (Bregman). WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Vic Carapazza.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

T_3:10. A_34,593 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|26 Effective Use of the COSO Framework (16...
5|26 Analyzing and Optimizing GPO's on...
5|26 ElevateIT: DFW Technology Summit 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories