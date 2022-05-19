Houston 5, Texas 1

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 2 13 White lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .218 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .175 Seager ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .245 García cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297 Garver dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .198 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Ibáñez 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .191 a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 10 5 6 6 Altuve 2b 5 1 4 0 0 0 .286 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Alvarez dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .248 Díaz 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .226 Tucker rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .248 Peña ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .276 McCormick lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .226 Siri cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .230 Maldonado c 4 0 1 3 0 1 .122

Texas 100 000 000_1 6 1 Houston 200 000 03x_5 10 0

a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 9th.

E_Sborz (1). LOB_Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B_Semien (8), Altuve 2 (4), Maldonado (2). RBIs_Seager (19), Díaz (10), Tucker (26), Maldonado 3 (10). SB_Siri (2), Semien (3), Peña (2), Tucker (9). S_Culberson.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Ibáñez, Calhoun, Garver, Semien, Seager); Houston 3 (Maldonado, Bregman, Peña). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Houston 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Semien, Heim.

DP_Texas 1 (White, Semien, White).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Otto, L, 1-2 6 7 2 2 3 2 96 5.55 Sborz 1 1-3 1 3 3 3 2 35 10.80 Moore 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 16 1.86

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, W, 3-2 7 6 1 1 2 7 96 2.68 Neris, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.00 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.68

Inherited runners-scored_Moore 3-3. HBP_Otto (Bregman). WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:10. A_34,593 (41,168).

