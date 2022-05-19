Houston 5, Texas 1

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
6
1
2
13
White lf
3
1
0
0
1
2
.218
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|6
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.248
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.122
|Texas
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|1
|Houston
|200
|000
|03x_5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 9th.
E_Sborz (1). LOB_Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B_Semien (8), Altuve 2 (4), Maldonado (2). RBIs_Seager (19), Díaz (10), Tucker (26), Maldonado 3 (10). SB_Siri (2), Semien (3), Peña (2), Tucker (9). S_Culberson.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Ibáñez, Calhoun, Garver, Semien, Seager); Houston 3 (Maldonado, Bregman, Peña). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Houston 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Semien, Heim.
DP_Texas 1 (White, Semien, White).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 1-2
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|96
|5.55
|Sborz
|1
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|35
|10.80
|Moore
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.86
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 3-2
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|96
|2.68
|Neris, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.00
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.68
Inherited runners-scored_Moore 3-3. HBP_Otto (Bregman). WP_Otto.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:10. A_34,593 (41,168).
