Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 5, Texas 1

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 11:37 pm
< a min read
      

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
1
6
1
2
13

White lf
3
1
0
0
1
2
.218

READ MORE
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 13
White lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .218
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .175
Seager ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .245
García cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210
Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297
Garver dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .198
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243
Ibáñez 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .191
a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 10 5 6 6
Altuve 2b 5 1 4 0 0 0 .286
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Alvarez dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .248
Díaz 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .226
Tucker rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .248
Peña ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .276
McCormick lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .226
Siri cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .230
Maldonado c 4 0 1 3 0 1 .122
Texas 100 000 000_1 6 1
Houston 200 000 03x_5 10 0

a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 9th.

E_Sborz (1). LOB_Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B_Semien (8), Altuve 2 (4), Maldonado (2). RBIs_Seager (19), Díaz (10), Tucker (26), Maldonado 3 (10). SB_Siri (2), Semien (3), Peña (2), Tucker (9). S_Culberson.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Ibáñez, Calhoun, Garver, Semien, Seager); Houston 3 (Maldonado, Bregman, Peña). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Houston 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Semien, Heim.

DP_Texas 1 (White, Semien, White).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Otto, L, 1-2 6 7 2 2 3 2 96 5.55
Sborz 1 1-3 1 3 3 3 2 35 10.80
Moore 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 16 1.86
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 3-2 7 6 1 1 2 7 96 2.68
Neris, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.00
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.68

Inherited runners-scored_Moore 3-3. HBP_Otto (Bregman). WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:10. A_34,593 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|26 Effective Use of the COSO Framework (16...
5|26 Analyzing and Optimizing GPO's on...
5|26 ElevateIT: DFW Technology Summit 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories