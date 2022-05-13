Trending:
Houston 6, Washington 1

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 10:07 pm
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 7 6 2 6
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Goodrum 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .128
Brantley dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .275
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .248
Alvarez lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .280
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .210
Díaz ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .191
McCormick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .082
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 8 1 2 6
C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Soto rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .342
Cruz dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .181
Ruiz c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .258
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Thomas lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Escobar ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .209
Robles cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .220
a-Y.Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Houston 501 000 000_6 7 0
Washington 000 000 100_1 8 0

a-grounded out for Robles in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 3, Washington 8. 2B_Brantley (6), Bregman (9). HR_Altuve (6), off Gray; Gurriel (1), off Gray; Alvarez (11), off Gray. RBIs_Altuve (10), Bregman (21), Alvarez 2 (21), Gurriel 2 (7), Escobar (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Washington 2 (Ruiz 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 3; Washington 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Thomas. GIDP_Alvarez, Bell.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, Gurriel); Washington 1 (Escobar, Bell).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 2-2 7 2-3 7 1 1 2 6 105 2.92
Montero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.66
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.26
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 4-3 6 6 6 6 2 5 94 4.34
Arano 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.68
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.12
Espino 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.40

Inherited runners-scored_Montero 2-0. HBP_Gray (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:45. A_18,433 (41,339).

