Houston 6, Washington 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|2
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Goodrum 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Brantley dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Alvarez lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.210
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.082
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|2
|6
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|a-Y.Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Houston
|501
|000
|000_6
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|100_1
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Robles in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 3, Washington 8. 2B_Brantley (6), Bregman (9). HR_Altuve (6), off Gray; Gurriel (1), off Gray; Alvarez (11), off Gray. RBIs_Altuve (10), Bregman (21), Alvarez 2 (21), Gurriel 2 (7), Escobar (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Washington 2 (Ruiz 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 3; Washington 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Thomas. GIDP_Alvarez, Bell.
DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, Gurriel); Washington 1 (Escobar, Bell).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 2-2
|7
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|105
|2.92
|Montero
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.66
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.26
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 4-3
|6
|
|6
|6
|6
|2
|5
|94
|4.34
|Arano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.68
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.12
|Espino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.40
Inherited runners-scored_Montero 2-0. HBP_Gray (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:45. A_18,433 (41,339).
