Houston 6, Washington 1

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 10:07 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 34 1 8 1
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0
Goodrum 2b 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 3 0 1 0
Brantley dh 3 1 1 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 Cruz dh 4 0 2 0
Alvarez lf 4 2 2 2 Ruiz c 3 1 0 0
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 2 Thomas lf 4 0 1 0
Díaz ss 4 0 0 0 Escobar ss 4 0 0 1
McCormick cf 4 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 0
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Y.Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0
Houston 501 000 000 6
Washington 000 000 100 1

DP_Houston 1, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 3, Washington 8. 2B_Brantley (6), Bregman (9). HR_Altuve (6), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W,2-2 7 2-3 7 1 1 2 6
Montero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Gray L,4-3 6 6 6 6 2 5
Arano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Espino 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Gray (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:45. A_18,433 (41,339).

