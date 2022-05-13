Houston 6, Washington 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodrum 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|501
|000
|000
|—
|6
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
DP_Houston 1, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 3, Washington 8. 2B_Brantley (6), Bregman (9). HR_Altuve (6), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (11).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez W,2-2
|7
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Montero
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,4-3
|6
|
|6
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Arano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Espino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Gray (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:45. A_18,433 (41,339).
