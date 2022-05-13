Houston Dynamo take losing streak into match with Nashville

Nashville SC (4-3-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-4-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +168, Nashville SC +168, Draw +219; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host Nashville.

The Dynamo are 2-3-3 against Western Conference teams. The Dynamo are eighth in the Western Conference with 38 shots on goal, averaging 3.8 per game.

Nashville is 3-3-2 in Western Conference games. Nashville is 10th in the MLS with 46 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Ferreira has scored four goals with one assist for the Dynamo. Darwin Quintero has four goals over the last 10 games.

C.J. Sapong has three goals and one assist for Nashville. Dave Romney has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 3-4-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Daniel Steres (injured), Darwin Quintero (injured).

Nashville: Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

