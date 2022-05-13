Huskers confirm suspended assistant coach Chuck Love resigns

On Air: Business of Government Hour
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska associate head coach Chuck Love, who was suspended with pay three months ago, has left the program.

The university’s athletic department on Friday confirmed Love’s resignation.

Nebraska announced Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended but didn’t disclose a reason, calling it a personnel matter.

Love was in his sixth season at Nebraska with head coach Amy Williams. He previously worked on Williams’ staff at South Dakota.

“I could not be more proud to have been a part of such an amazing and supportive coaching staff. It has truly been an honor,” he wrote on social media. “That said, I have come to the decision to move on and be with my family and explore other opportunities. I will never forget how amazing this fan base has been. Thank you NEBRASKA!”

Love’s suspension coincided with the departure of sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin. Neither was on the bench for a Feb. 17 game at Penn State.

Williams has not said why Scoggin is no longer on the team. Scoggin started all 25 games she played, averaged 8.4 points and was the Big Ten’s third-leading 3-point shooter (42%).

Nebraska was 24-9 last season and lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories